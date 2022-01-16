USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.59 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and $95.79 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

