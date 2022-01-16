Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 45.4% in December

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of UHOIF stock remained flat at $$15.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. Ushio has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $20.17.
Ushio Company Profile
