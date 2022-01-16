Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 45.4% in December

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of UHOIF stock remained flat at $$15.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. Ushio has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

