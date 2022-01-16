Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Valmont Industries worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $240.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.13 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.56.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

