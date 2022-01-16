VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $173.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.77. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.63 and a fifty-two week high of $222.22.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.