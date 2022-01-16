Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $213.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.65. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $172.95 and a 52 week high of $220.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

