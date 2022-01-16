Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 91.7% in December

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

VTHR opened at $210.11 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $172.68 and a 52-week high of $218.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

