Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter.

VBK opened at $258.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $253.71 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

