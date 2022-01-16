Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.67 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $21,581.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $5.65 or 0.00013075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00072922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.65 or 0.07739855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,036.46 or 0.99650274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008239 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,874 coins and its circulating supply is 650,259 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

