Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) versus Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Financial Review

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Splunk has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.9% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Splunk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -30.93% -19.47% -9.62% Splunk -53.14% -89.54% -16.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Varonis Systems and Splunk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 2 15 0 2.88 Splunk 0 8 17 0 2.68

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus target price of $70.22, suggesting a potential upside of 80.52%. Splunk has a consensus target price of $167.88, suggesting a potential upside of 36.91%. Given Varonis Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Splunk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and Splunk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $292.69 million 14.26 -$94.01 million ($1.09) -35.69 Splunk $2.23 billion 8.73 -$907.98 million ($8.23) -14.90

Varonis Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Splunk. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Splunk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Splunk on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.