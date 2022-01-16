VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.0784 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $5.04 billion and approximately $173.21 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeChain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000132 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009717 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

