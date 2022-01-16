Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Hits $3.62 on Exchanges

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $140.46 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00008490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00384261 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001322 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.60 or 0.01215359 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,847,396 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

