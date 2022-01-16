Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.12. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.86 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.12.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

