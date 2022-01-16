Venus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.06 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 0% against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $168.50 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $14.13 or 0.00032793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,159.37 or 1.00198786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00099685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.00737214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,929,236 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

