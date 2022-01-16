Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 5.64% of Veracyte worth $185,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.