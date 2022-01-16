Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $8,834.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

