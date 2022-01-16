Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Update

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 1,092,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VITFF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

