VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $66.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

