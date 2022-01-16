VideoCoin (VID) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $48.56 million and $341,739.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,052,899 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

