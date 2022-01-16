VIG Market Capitalization Tops $582,767.03 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $582,767.03 and approximately $808.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000201 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

