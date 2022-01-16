VIG Reaches Market Cap of $547,641.84 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $547,641.84 and $1,333.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

