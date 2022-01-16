VIMworld Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, VIMworld has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and approximately $574,701.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059713 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.