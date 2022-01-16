Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.33% of Visa worth $1,436,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $214.67 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

