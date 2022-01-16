Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Visa stock opened at $214.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

