VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE VOC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 75,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.90% and a return on equity of 37.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

