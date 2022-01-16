Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Achieves $9.35 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $20,818.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.00941041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,123,300 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

