Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

