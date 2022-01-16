Warp Finance (WARP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $376,074.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $370.00 or 0.00869007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 150.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $376,074.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

