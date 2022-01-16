Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Waters worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,646,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters stock opened at $333.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

