WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $781.90 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. WAX has a total market cap of $781.90 million and $26.91 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00054751 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,837,583,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,863,516 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX

