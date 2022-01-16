WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Cap of $352.72 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $352.72 million and $10.59 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.77 or 0.07741719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,855.98 or 0.99730132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008154 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.