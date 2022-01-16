Webcoin (WEB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,515.53

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Webcoin has a market cap of $5,515.53 and $109.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Webcoin has traded 64.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00060176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Webcoin

WEB is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

