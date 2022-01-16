WEMIX 1-Day Volume Hits $156.71 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $775.38 million and $156.71 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $6.29 or 0.00014633 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

