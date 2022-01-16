WeTrust Price Tops $0.0105 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $965,869.86 and $96.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

