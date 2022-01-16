Wilder World (WILD) Price Hits $3.07 on Major Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $256.82 million and $7.08 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00007145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded up 29.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.