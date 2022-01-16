William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 77,748 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.24% of National Instruments worth $167,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NATI stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $47.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 104.30 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.