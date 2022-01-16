William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $176.66 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Helen of Troy worth $176,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $230.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $201.02 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.59 and its 200-day moving average is $233.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

