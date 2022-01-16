William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $253.71 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.19% of Ares Management worth $253,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

