William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,830 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Pegasystems worth $160,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,743,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,780,000 after buying an additional 71,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pegasystems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after buying an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 371,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

PEGA stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.21 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.47 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.38%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

