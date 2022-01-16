William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,229 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of FirstService worth $178,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 3.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 5.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of FSV opened at $165.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.88. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $133.75 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.11.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

