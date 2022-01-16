William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,237 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Workiva worth $160,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Workiva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Workiva by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 998,500 shares of company stock worth $150,840,225 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.59.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

