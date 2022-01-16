William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 11,176 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.82% of FirstCash worth $170,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 120,562 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after buying an additional 76,607 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.