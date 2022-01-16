William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 119,200 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,200 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.36% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $290,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Shares of MLM opened at $402.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.