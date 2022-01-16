William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 123,443 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,443 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Grand Canyon Education worth $166,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after buying an additional 251,034 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after purchasing an additional 924,263 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after buying an additional 88,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,487,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

