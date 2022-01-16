William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 16,321 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,321 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of 10x Genomics worth $161,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $104.00 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.74 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,402 shares of company stock valued at $41,373,550. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

