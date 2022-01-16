William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Penumbra worth $181,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,714,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Penumbra by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $237.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

