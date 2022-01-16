William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 668,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,212,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.08.

Shares of SEDG opened at $253.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

