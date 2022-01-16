WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.87 or 0.00868434 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022779 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.