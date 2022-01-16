Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of WK opened at $116.82 on Friday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.59.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after buying an additional 292,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after buying an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,930,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 14.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,115,000 after buying an additional 133,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

