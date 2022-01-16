WorkQuest Token (WQT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $445,502.00

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $644,217.84 and $445,502.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded up 2% against the dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00059844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WQT is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,150,946 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

