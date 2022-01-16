Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worley has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WYGPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

